Alabama favored by 7 points over LSU
Joe Burrow leads the SEC in TD passes with 30. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | October 31, 2019 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 4:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Even with Tua Tagovailoa’s health status for the LSU game still not clear, the Crimson Tide are favored over the Tigers by 7 points. That’s according to SuperBook USA.

Both teams enter the mtachup undefeated at 8-0. In the AP Poll, LSU is No. 1, and Alabama is No. 2.

Last season, Alabama shut out the Tigers in Baton Rouge, 29-0. This season’s meeting will take place in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

LSU is 5-3 against the spread in 2019. The Crimson Tide are 4-4 against the number.

