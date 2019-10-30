Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 9

By Brady Renard | October 30, 2019 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 12:45 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week eight of the regular season.

*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 8-0
Last Week's Ranking: #1

The Tigers remain at the top spot after yet another blowout win. East Beauregard challenged Oberlin for most of the ballgame before the Tigers rolled to a 21-point fourth quarter. Running back Trevor Rider rushed for two 75-yard touchdowns in the final period to seal the win. Once again, he and Collin Chatman finished with over 100 rushing yards. As a team, the Tigers put up 390 rushing yards along with another 100-yard passing day for Levi Peloquin. Oberlin is now just two wins away from a perfect season.


2. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 7-1
Last Week's Ranking: #2

The Bulldogs have bounced back nicely following its loss to Church Point a few weeks ago. The Bulldogs win this week was a team affair as five different ballcarriers totaled at least 32 yards. Iota's standout performances of the game came from Jeb Decuir and his 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, along with playmaker Tyrone Charlot (155 total yards, 2 touchdowns). Iota is back home this week to host a usually solid Northwest team.


3. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 5-3
Last Week's Ranking: #4

The Blazers have slowly inched their way back up the chart following a pair of losses in a three-week span. LCCP's coaches challenged this group of Blazers after their 55-13 loss to Westlake and the team has answered. The Blazers have scored 71 points over their last six quarters picking up wins over district favorite St. Louis and Jennings. Quarterback Dillion posted another impressive day with nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns. Receivers Glynn Johnson and Keshlon Jackson each went over 100 yards in the game as well. In addition to just playing better, LCCP is also getting healthier as running back Orenthal Lewis returned to form with 18 carries for 167 yards. Both numbers are season-highs for the senior.


4. ST. LOUIS SAINTS
2019 record: 5-2
Last Week's Ranking: #6

The Saints posted a solid bounce-back win last week to set themselves up for a possible district championship. The Saints raced out to a 21-3 halftime lead vs. South Beauregard before winning, 42-17. Running back Evan Joubert once again eclipsed 140 rushing yards as the Saints used big plays to do much of their damage. Wide receiver Jadon Johnson also made a splash play on special teams returning a kick 86 yards for a touchdown. SLC travels to Westlake this week for the TDL game of the week.


5. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 6-2
Last Week's Ranking: #7

The Wampus Cats didn't make it look pretty, but Leesville eventually pulled pass Bolton in the second half to roll the Bears. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Wampus Cats that started vs. Tioga. Leesville's district championship hopes are out the window, but there is still plenty for the Cats to play for heading into the playoffs. After a tough first half defensively, Leesville posted a second-half shutout in the win. Running back Darius Sawyer accounted for four touchdowns and over 100 yards in the win. Arguably the Cats' toughest test of the season lies this week as Leesville heads north to face a 6-2 Northwood squad.


6. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 6-2
Last Week's Ranking: #3

The Broncos suffered their first district loss of the season last week in a rough 82-41 game vs. Acadiana. Sam Houston's defense had no answer for the Wreckin' Rams as running back Dillan Monette totaled over 400 yards and seven touchdowns in the game. The Broncos offense looked prepared for a shoot out as Sam Houston scored 41 points in the first half. Wideout Tayven Grice followed up his 300-yard game in week seven with a 243-yard game vs the Rams. Grice scored four first-half touchdowns including a 99-yard kickoff return. Sam Houston's district title chances now fall on the shoulders of rival Barbe this week.


7. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2019 record: 6-2
Last Week's Ranking: #5

The Bucs hold on to the final spot by the slimmest of margins this week following a three-point win over rival Sulphur. Barbe came in the much more consistent team, but the old adage about throwing out the records rang true in the game. Barbe had a mostly quiet day offensively as Chandler Ware was the only ball carrier to eclipse the century mark. Quarterback Davis Meche meanwhile threw for 227 yards and rushed for 50 yards in the win. The Bucs get a chance to get back into the district race and earn a possible share this week vs. Acadiana.

Next three up: DeRidder (6-2), Westlake (3-4), Kinder (4-4)

Best team performance from Week 8: Lake Arthur Tigers

The Tigers picked up their first win over Welsh in seven years this past week as Lake Arthur downed its arch-rival, 24-13. The Tigers used a fourth-quarter comeback to earn the win as running back Torrell Levias scored two touchdowns in the final period. Levias was key in the win as the senior rushed for over 170 yards in the game and scored three times. The Tiger defense allowed the fewest points to Welsh in 20 years.

