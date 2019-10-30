Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 9

The Blazers have slowly inched their way back up the chart following a pair of losses in a three-week span. LCCP's coaches challenged this group of Blazers after their 55-13 loss to Westlake and the team has answered. The Blazers have scored 71 points over their last six quarters picking up wins over district favorite St. Louis and Jennings. Quarterback Dillion posted another impressive day with nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns. Receivers Glynn Johnson and Keshlon Jackson each went over 100 yards in the game as well. In addition to just playing better, LCCP is also getting healthier as running back Orenthal Lewis returned to form with 18 carries for 167 yards. Both numbers are season-highs for the senior.