Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 9

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week eight of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: DeRidder (6-2), Westlake (3-4), Kinder (4-4)
Best team performance from Week 8: Lake Arthur Tigers
The Tigers picked up their first win over Welsh in seven years this past week as Lake Arthur downed its arch-rival, 24-13. The Tigers used a fourth-quarter comeback to earn the win as running back Torrell Levias scored two touchdowns in the final period. Levias was key in the win as the senior rushed for over 170 yards in the game and scored three times. The Tiger defense allowed the fewest points to Welsh in 20 years.
