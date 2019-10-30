SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 29, 2019.
Ronald Goodly III, 25, Lake Charles: Parking lights out; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jarvis Omaine Billups, 29, Iowa: Probation violation.
Namon Crosby Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; owner must secure registration.
Shelby Nicole Sallee, 24, Tulsa, OK: Possession of a Schedule V drug; drug paraphernalia.
Nathaniel E Ryan Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Brian Keith Doucet, 45, Sulphur: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Marco Antonio Perales, 27, Lake Charles: Speeding; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; driver must be licensed; no seat belt; resisting an officer; improper display of plates.
John Wesley Bartie, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Rodneshawna Nicole Edwards, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; criminal mischief.
Taylor Scot Meador, 22, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse; forgery.
Andrei Lamar Taylor, 47, Sulphur: Carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Wyatt James Guillory, 19, Iowa: Instate detainer.
Keith Wayne Robertson, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Mattheau Gunner Trahan, 28, Wheeler, TX: Theft under $1,000.
Destin Alexander Reed, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; first offense possession of synthetic marijauana.
Cherokee Antionett SIngleton, 41, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jerome Delafosse Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; probation detainer.
Zachary Isiah Posey, 30, Reeves: Trespassing; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Manuel Cazanas, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Frank Roland Salmons, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Derick Scot Killian, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; trespassing.
James B Mire Sr., 69, Sulphur: Criminal conspiracy.
Destiny Clare Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Marvin Donavan Davis, 29, Lake Charles: Headlamps out on motor vehicles; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Quantrus Terrell Green, 45, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Drake Roy Mott, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Nicholas S Messina, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); monetary instrument abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Callie McFalls Ross, 33, Walton Beach, FL: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; attempt and conspiracy.
Charles Joseph Duplechin, 28, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense possession of drug paraphernalia.
