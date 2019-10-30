South Cameron High School holds sock drive for the homeless

GRAND CHENIER, La. (KPLC) - At South Cameron High School students have been holding their Socktober school drive.
Socks are the least donated items for the homeless and as cooler weather approaches students made a goal to raise 500 pairs of socks.
Kasie Vercher, a teacher who headed the movement, says she’s most proud of her students who are excited to give back.
“For my kids, students to just rally around this and say okay we’re going to do it no big deal and it just grow and grow and grow, their hearts are so big and it overwhelms me,” Vercher said.
This year students raised over a thousand pairs of socks that will be donated to Abraham’s Tent.
