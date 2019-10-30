Once again LSU football was the most-watched college game on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once again LSU football was the most-watched football game on Saturday, for the second time in three weeks.
The televised football game on CBS against Auburn in Death Valley drew 7.175 million viewers. This was a 13 percent increase in viewership over last year’s comparable game, Georgia vs. Florida.
Just three weeks ago, the LSU vs. Florida game on ESPN was the most-watched college football game on the network in nearly two years. The game averaged around 6.45 million viewers.
Birmingham was the top-rated market for the game with a 40.3 rating, followed by New Orleans at 27.7. Columbus, Ohio, registered a 13.0, followed by Atlanta (12.4) and Jacksonville (11.3).
LSU returns to action on Nov. 9 when the top-ranked Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to face second-ranked Alabama in one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. CBS will once again televise the LSU-Alabama game, which will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
