McNeese football gearing up for final home game paired with Senior Night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As McNeese's last home game approaches, it's normal for the seniors to be overwhelmed with emotions, as Saturday will be the last game they ever play inside Cowboy Stadium.
“Honestly I don’t think it will hit me while we’re playing the game," McNeese senior defensive end Chris Livings said. "I’ll probably feel it afterward when everyone is gone. When I’m in the field house with the EQ guys. That’s when it will really settle in. That’s when it will hit me.”
“It’s a bittersweet feeling knowing that this is my last year and basically my last four weeks that I could be suiting up and playing these games here,” McNeese senior offensive lineman Tre Newton added.
This senior class has experienced a lot in Lake Charles. Guys like Chris Livings saw a Southland Conference title in 2015, which was also the last time the Pokes made an FCS playoff appearance. Most recently, they witnessed the university’s first out-of-house coaching change in nearly 30 years.
“It’s going better now. I fell like I could have done things differently in the beginning and the outcome of certain things could have been different," said Livings. "But, the relationships I’ve made with these coaches is a great thing. I’m getting to know them and later on in life, I can always come back.”
Even though we’re approaching the end, it’s not over yet. McNeese is all set to welcome in Northwestern State for Senior Night and the Demons haven’t beaten them in the hole since 1988.
