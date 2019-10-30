Louisiana ranks No.1 in national improvement for 8th grade math

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana now ranks No.1 in the nation for improvement in 8th grade math, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
The NAEP measures the reading and math proficiency of students across the U.S. and in individual states. It is considered the nation’s report card and helps set a number of national education rankings.
Louisiana State Superintendent of Education John White released a statement on the new ranking saying, “Louisiana ranks No.1 in the nation for improvement in 8th grade math, a longtime area of focus for schools across our state. Over the last decade, Louisiana ranks in the top 10 among all states for improvement on each of the four NAEP tests. This is further evidence that Louisiana’s children are as smart and capable as any in America. When we raise expectations for students and support our teachers, we will see progress. It is critical that we keep the progress going.”
The NAEP results also showed that in all but improvements to average 4th grade reading scores from 2017 to 2019 Louisiana either matched or exceeded the national average.
Louisiana has also outpaced national rates of improvement across the board in reading and math since 2009.
Additionally, the results show that Louisiana is one of the top 10 states for improvement over the last decade in all NAEP assessments with the exception of the average scale score for 4th grade math in which Louisiana ranks 14th.
