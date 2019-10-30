Legal Corner: What lawyer do I need to file suit for a breach of privacy of a minor child in a medical facility?

Answer: There is a procedure in place for reporting breach of privacy by a medical facility which must be undertaken before a Civil Rights attorney is consulted. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, commonly referred to as HIPAA, sets rules for health care providers and health plans about who can look at and receive one’s health information, including family members and friends. The HIPAA Privacy Rule sets boundaries on the use and release of health records, gives patients more control over their health information and holds violators accountable, with civil and criminal penalties that can be imposed if the patients’ privacy rights are violated. The parent or guardian of a minor child is considered to be the personal representative of the minor. If the parent or guardian believes that the minor’s privacy rights have been violated, a written complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office For Civil Rights either by letter or electronically via email, has to be filed within 180 days of when the parent or guardian knew or should have known that the act had occurred. For more information, please go to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website at https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa.