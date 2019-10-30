FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible later this afternoon and evening ahead of cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very active weather day is ahead here in Southwest Louisiana as we wrap up our warm stretch of weather today ahead of a very strong cold front on the way overnight tonight. Heading out the door this morning, expect the mist and drizzle to be the only issue along with lowered visibilities as fog sets in. A warm front lifting up over the state is the culprit for this drizzle and will also send temperatures up quickly to around 70 after sunrise and continue to heat up into the 80s by this afternoon.