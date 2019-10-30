FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible later this afternoon and evening ahead of cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very active weather day is ahead here in Southwest Louisiana as we wrap up our warm stretch of weather today ahead of a very strong cold front on the way overnight tonight. Heading out the door this morning, expect the mist and drizzle to be the only issue along with lowered visibilities as fog sets in. A warm front lifting up over the state is the culprit for this drizzle and will also send temperatures up quickly to around 70 after sunrise and continue to heat up into the 80s by this afternoon.
A lull in storms is expected to continue for the morning hours but be on the lookout for developing storms later this afternoon, some of which could produce strong wind gusts and even small hail along with heavy downpours. Those chances will begin to ramp up after 3:00 p.m. and continue into the evening and overnight ahead of the front.
The Storm Prediction Center has Southwest Louisiana highlighted under a low-end risk of severe weather today and tonight, so it’s certainly possible we get stronger storms later today across Southwest Louisiana as was the case with a couple of the storms that developed on Tuesday.
This threat for storms continues into the evening and overnight ahead of the cold which will begin to sweep through Southwest Louisiana after midnight. Once the front moves through, temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s and even 40s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Any leftover rain will quickly come to an end by mid to late morning as clouds and blustery north wind send wind chill values into the upper 30s to near 40 most of the day. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch are expected by the time the last of the rain exits.
The good news is that no rain will be around for the trick-or-treaters Thursday evening, but make sure to bundle up as temperatures will be cold! It will feel like 40 degrees with the wind chill factored in with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s. Clearing skies will send temperatures down into the upper 30s by Friday morning with highs on Friday afternoon in the upper 50s. This stretch of colder air will continue through the upcoming weekend with lows both Saturday and Sunday around 40 with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
