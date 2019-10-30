First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves through tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon expect more showers and storms to move across southwest Louisiana ahead of the main line of storms overnight. We could see some of these storms turn severe during the evening hours. All modes of severe weather are possible with gusty winds, small, hail, heavy downpours and even the threat of an isolated tornado. Remain weather aware through this evening as we continue to track this storms ahead of our next burst of cold air.
With the earlier arrival of the cold front overnight we’ll see temperatures falling into the the mid to upper 40s to start the day on Thursday. We’ll also be dealing with a few lingering showers so be sure to layer against the cold and rain. During the afternoon conditions improve rain wise with rain clearing by mid morning and clouds finally departing as well. This will lead to some sunshine, but winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. This ushers is cooler temperatures into the evening hours. Heads up to all of our trick-or-treaters it’s going to be chilly out there! We’ll start with temperatures in the upper 40s, but see them drastically fall after sunset into the low 40s. Bundle up before heading out.
We’ll continue to see that temperature fall overnight into the mid to upper 30s across the area. Depending on if the winds calm we could see some frost especially for areas north of I-10. Bundle up before heading out the door Friday morning! Those cold conditions stick around through the morning before warming up into the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. We could still see a slight breeze out of the north keeping a wind chill factor in the forecast. Friday night football is going to be a cold one! Temperatures for game time will likely be in the mid to upper 40s and fall through the game. Bundle up before heading into the stadium and grab a blanket as temperatures are going to be falling!
We’ll start off our Saturday with temperatures in the low 40s to upper 30s. You’ll need that jacket before heading out the door once again and you may need it for much of the day as highs top out in the low 60s during the afternoon. We also start to see an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon that lingers into the evening hours. This could keep temperatures a bit warmer overnight into the start of the day Sunday.
Even with cloud cover potentially keeping us warmer to start the day, it’ll still be a chilly start with temperatures in the low 40s. Clouds will be a little more scattered during the day on Sunday with some peaks of sunshine allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 60s during the afternoon.
We see a low chance for rain through the first half of the week with spotty hit or miss showers possible Tuesday through Thursday ahead of our next cold front moving through. That next cold front is expected to move through next weekend so an early heads up on that. Now, this will likely change as we head through the next week.
