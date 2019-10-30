First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves through tonight

With the earlier arrival of the cold front overnight we’ll see temperatures falling into the the mid to upper 40s to start the day on Thursday. We’ll also be dealing with a few lingering showers so be sure to layer against the cold and rain. During the afternoon conditions improve rain wise with rain clearing by mid morning and clouds finally departing as well. This will lead to some sunshine, but winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. This ushers is cooler temperatures into the evening hours. Heads up to all of our trick-or-treaters it’s going to be chilly out there! We’ll start with temperatures in the upper 40s, but see them drastically fall after sunset into the low 40s. Bundle up before heading out.