CPSO reminds parents to ‘know before you go’ this Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Before you head out with the kids for Halloween Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents and grandparents to “know before you go”.
“Know before you go is know what neighborhoods you’re going to, know what sex offenders live in that neighborhood," Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.
Guillory said it’s important to know where they live before you go to keep your kids safe.
“The sheriff’s office, we provide tools to the public to find where those sex offenders are located. All you have to do is go to our website, click on the sex offender registry, type in your address and that’s going to show you where all the sex offenders live in whatever neighborhood you’re going to trick or treat in," Guillory said.
However, this isn’t the only way the sheriff’s office is keeping families safe during Halloween.
“We’ll have our patrol division out as normal, but on top of that we’ll compliment them with our warrant division as well as our sex offender registry people. They’re all going to be out, making their rounds checking on sex offenders, making sure they’re not passing out candy. It is illegal for them to do that," he said.
So, what do Lake Area parents and grandparents do to keep their kids safe?
“Yes I’m one of the proud grandparents and I do check the sex offender registry before I take my kids trick or treating or trunk or treating," Albert Poullard said.
“Basically we just go to the trunk or treats they have at the school, I think it’s safe. We know all the parents and they know us," Sidney Savoy said.
If you find there’s a registered sex offender who is passing out candy, the sheriff’s office says to call any law enforcement agency.
