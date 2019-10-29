SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 28, 2019.
Paul Fournet Pittman Jr., 42, DeQuincy: Switched license plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; improper display of plates; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina Michelle Lawrence, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Regene Emma Mae Rigmaiden, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; trespassing.
Damonte Jospeh Batiste, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; trespassing.
Destyn Timothy Burroughs, 18, Houston, TX: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I drug; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; criminal conspiracy.
Dartamian Phillipe Landry, 18, Houston TX: Reckless operation; possession of a Schedule I drug; theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; criminal conspiracy; resisting an officer.
Justin Gregory Mcnally, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Steven Marshall Desadier, 39, Hackberry: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; improper turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; no motor vehicle insurance.
Kala Nichelle Gragg, 26, Hackberry: No seat belt; possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Kenneth Chaumont, 32, Iowa: Instate detainer.
Dexter Joseph Allen, 33, Fenton: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a prescription for a criminally dangerous substance; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Scotty Lovett, 36, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; careless operation.
Brian Keith Andrus, 33, Sulphur: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.
Norris Andre Palms, 54, Westlake: Armed robbery.
Noe Rodimiro Duarte-Lopez, 31, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Jonathan Keith Victorian, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Hernan Castellanos, 39, Honduras: Federal detainer.
Eugene John Kelly Victor, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Adrienne Maree Granger, 21, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jimmy Lee Monceaux, 46, Ragley: Contempt of court.
Patrick Heath Davis, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Matthew Paul Smith, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
James Delvin Oden Jr., 24, Roseland: Probation violation.
Alexander Amos Schlesinger, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; probation detainer.
Devin Paul Thomas, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges).
Jireh Demar Martez Topps, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Robert Morrison, 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (12 charges).
Shaun Charles Keele, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Myron Edwin Williams, 36, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minor; failure to properly restrain a child; no seat belt.
Kayla Eden Taylor, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
David Christopher Jenkins, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); aggravated assault; resisting an officer.
Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a criminally dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; violations of protective orders.
Emanuel Curtis Butler Sr., 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Richard Adam Cottongin, 33, Sulphur: Battery; resisting an officer.
Carlos Calderon, 37, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
George Dalton Trahan, 63, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; trespassing.
