SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2019

Dexter Joseph Allen, 33, Fenton: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a prescription for a criminally dangerous substance; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.