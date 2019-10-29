St. Louis senior earns perfect score on ACT

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A St. Louis senior has earned the highest possible score on the ACT.
Caroline Obluda scored a composite 36 on the ACT earlier this month.
“Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare," said Martin Roorda, ACT CEO and an alumna of Immaculate Conception Cathedral High School (ICCS) in Lake Charles. "Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
Caroline is the daughter of Margaret and Gerry Obluda.
“My parents have always supported me, and my mom told me not to lose sleep over one test, which really helped me stay cool and collected when taking the test,” Obluda said. “However, I was nervous to look at my results because I knew this was the last time I would ever take the ACT. When I saw the score, I definitely freaked out a little bit and immediately emailed my parents. It was very exciting and a little bit overwhelming!”
Obluda said she plans on attending Colorado School of Mines after graduating from St. Louis to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and possibly minor in space exploration.
