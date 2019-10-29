Sheriff’s Office searching for driver in fatal Starks hit and run

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian in Starks this morning.
The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call about a hit and run around 6:40 a.m. near Hwy 12 and Green Moore Rd. on Oct. 29, 2019.
Deputies say the initial investigation of the scene showed that a driver of a car had hit a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office describes the suspect’s vehicle as a small newer model car with small LED lights around the headlights. The car should have obvious damage to the lower front end.
Department spokeswoman Kim Myers says the investigation of the hit and run is still in the preliminary stages. The victim’s name has not yet been released so that next of kin can be notified.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information relating to the hit and run to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.