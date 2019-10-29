Sasol joint CEOs step down

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The joint CEOs of Sasol will be stepping down this month, according to a statement made by the company.
The move was made public following a review of the company’s Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP).
Sasol says the CEOs, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, will be stepping down at the end of the month. They say the decision was made after talks with the two executives in which neither was found to have been guilty of any misconduct or incompetence.
The Chairman of Sasol, Dr. Mandla Gantsho, said, “I would like to thank Bongani and Stephen for their long and loyal service to Sasol, and for showing exemplary leadership by putting the interests of the company first in agreeing to step down to allow for a leadership reset.”
During their review of LCCP, the company says they also found no intent to defraud the company.
In a statement Sasol said, “It is a matter of profound regret for the Board that shortcomings in the execution of the LCCP have negatively impacted our overall reputation, led to a serious erosion of confidence in the leadership of the company and weakened the company financially.”
Sasol says the cost of the plant is now expected to be at least $12.6 to $12.9 billion.
The company says the extra cost is due to setbacks such as delays, oversights, and poor weather conditions that include impacts from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The company says it believes that insufficient experience within the LCCP leadership, inadequate control procedures, and a culture of fear over reporting issues prevented the timely identification of issues within LCCP.
Sasol also says three members of the LCCP leadership team have left the company and that disciplinary action has been taken against one other member.
Finance chief Paul Victor said that it will likely take eight to nine years to pay off the cost of the project now.
The executive vice president of Sasol’s chemicals business, Fleetwood Grobler, will assume the role of president and CEO of the company, starting in November.
Manager for government and public affairs for Sasol’s North American operations Kim Cusimano says that the construction of LCCP is now 97% complete with three of the seven manufacturing facilities reaching operational status. The remaining four facilities are expected to be operational by 2020.
