Saints reportedly cutting cornerback Ken Crawley

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two days after playing in his first game of the 2019 season for the Saints, cornerback Ken Crawley is reportedly set to be cut by the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Crawley played 12 snaps on special teams against the Cardinals after being a healthy scratch for the first seven games of the season. In his three and a half years in New Orleans, the University of Colorado product started 23 contests and played in 16 others. He tallied 128 tackles, 31 passes defensed and one interception.
The Saints saw starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple play 100% of defensive snaps against Arizona while versatile rookie defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson played all but one snap on defense.
