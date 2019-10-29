Moss Bluff sales tax coming up on November ballot

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - In the Moss Bluff area, a big item on the ballot will be a one and a half cent sales tax.
“Because they’re selling new bonds, it can’t be called a renewal. So, it’s called a continuation. It’s not a new sales tax, it’s something they’ve been paying," Shauna Burkhead, principal at Moss Bluff Elementary, said.
The $31 million, 15 year bond, issue was originally levied in 1992 — and, if passed, will go towards building a new, $20 million 3rd, 4th and 5th grade school, with the remaining money going toward improvements at other area schools.
“Our library would go where the temporary buildings are now, because the library we have now is too small. We would have a gym that would hold our entire student body. We would have a covered area for car pickup for rainy day dismissal and we would have another parking lot which we desperately need at this area," Burkhead said.
Gillis Elementary School’s improvements would include an expansion of its cafeteria, along with additional renovations — including enclosed walkways.
“Our school is a little unique. We have grade level is in a different building. In order to go from one building to another, students have to go outside and then go back inside. This also includes going to lunch or going to the restrooms," Tim Savoy, principal at Gillis Elementary School, said.
Savoy said this could be a security risk and leave kids vulnerable to inclement weather.
With a new school, both elementary schools could see a relief of between 400 and 500 students from each school’s population — avoiding overcrowded classrooms.
“Right now, we have seven sections of every grade level and in our 3 through 5 classes they have 26 or more students in them. So, if we’re landlocked and we don’t get another school, then those classrooms might end up with 30 or more students in those classrooms," Burkhead said.
However, some residents said the Calcasieu School Board should be more fiscally responsible.
“They use the school as a hook to sell the tax and then they make three times more in tax collections over that term. When the school could’ve actually been built in 2011. So, that’s our concern. Our concern is that we’re not being represented fairly with the way our taxes are being collected," Butch Guidry, a concerned Moss Bluff resident, said.
“If I had enough money to build an elementary, I would’ve. But I didn’t (have enough money)," John Duhon, a Calcasieu school board member, said back in July about the concerns Guidry discussed.
“In 15 years, the minimum that tax will pick up at current rates, history tells us this tax grows at a 2% annual rate. Right now, they’re picking up $4 million a year. So, if you project that out 15 years, that’s $60 million. What are they going to do with the other $40 million?” Guidry said.
The spokesperson for the Calcasieu School Board sent us this information in reference to concerns about surplus:
- “The principal amount for the proposed projects is around $31 million. The interest that has to be paid back on that amount is estimated to be around $10 million — totaling to around $41 million. Any surplus would be used for other school projects within Sales Tax District 3.”
- "The nature of a sales tax being used for funding bond debt leads to an automatic 25% surplus, that 25% can’t be used in the debt calculation. The overage plus any growth can only be used for the same general purpose as outlined in the election proposition, when the tax is called. In this case, that purpose is capital outlay in Sales Tax District 3. The funds are accounted for separately and must be spent only in Sales Tax District 3, as they have been since 1992. "
