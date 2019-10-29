Justin Hill reveals Joe Miller Ballpark enhancement plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese baseball head coach Justin Hill revealed his vision for the future of Cowboy baseball during a press conference on Tuesday.
In addition, it was announced that Hill has signed a new three-year contract that will make him the highest paid baseball coach in McNeese history.
But Tuesday was more about Hill’s plan for Joe Miller Ballpark and other facility enhancements.
Included in the presentation Hill had for the media was a new all-turf playing surface, entrance way to the ballpark, a championship plaza just inside the main entrance, media area, clubhouse, training center, bricking exterior to the grandstands, outfield wall enhancements, and the one thing that got the plan in motion, a playground for the kids.
“How did we end up here today?” said Hill, “a playground. I’ve wanted to put a playground in our facility since day 1, but I never knew where to put it and didn’t want to put it in the wrong spot. It wasn’t the only thing, but it was the first thing.
“I’ve had lots of discussions and casual conversations (with the administration) and the consensus from the people that know better is that we needed to get a master plan.
“We aren’t done but I’m excited where we are today and where this can take us.”
The new entry will include a 5-foot brick wall to define the stadium boundary along with a new gateway and procession.
Once inside, the arrival will feature the championship plaza with concrete baseball monuments and an improved boardwalk entertainment area. The plaza will include displays of all of the Cowboys’ championship teams.
The playground will be located behind the Cowboys’ dugout.
The plan for the clubhouse is to construct it down the right field side. It’ll feature a locker room, coaches offices, nutrition room, academic study area and team room. It’ll also house an improved boardwalk and the Cooking Club area, which will move over from left field.
The new training center will be built next to the clubhouse, but there’s also the option to renovate the existing clubhouse and training facility which is located across the street from The Jeaux.
Stadium upgrades will include new LED lighting, sound system, media deck, upgrades to exterior finishes, industrial fans to improve air circulation, and improved lighting outside of the field and under the grandstands.
A new stadium edge will give The Jeaux a minor league ballpark feel and will provide more premium advertising space. The edging will be 38-feet high, equal to the current batter’s eye.
“The inspiration has been and always will be our players,” said Hill about his vision. “I want to give them everything they need to succeed. We want to create a better environment for success. We’ve proven our system works both on and off the field. This isn’t about more. It is about better. Better facilities. Better environment. Better efficiency. Better experience.”
A total cost of the plan was not disclosed but Hill said the projects will have to be funded by private donations and fundraising.
“The first thing we are working on is the turf,” said Hill. “I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens sooner than later. It won’t happen for this season but that’s or main focus going on right now.”
