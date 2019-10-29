FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending the warmth as we quickly transition to coat weather by Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you step out the door this morning, the first thing you’ll notice is that temperatures won’t be as chilly. Temperatures start out in the lower to middle 60s with a few clouds around as the sun rises in the 7:00 hour. Despite those clouds, no rain on radar means you won’t need the umbrella for the morning commute, although a couple of stray showers can’t be totally ruled out this afternoon. You may want to pack the umbrella, but rain chances today are not any higher than 20%. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s will also return, so don’t dress too warmly as you’re getting ready this morning.