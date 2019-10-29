FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending the warmth as we quickly transition to coat weather by Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you step out the door this morning, the first thing you’ll notice is that temperatures won’t be as chilly. Temperatures start out in the lower to middle 60s with a few clouds around as the sun rises in the 7:00 hour. Despite those clouds, no rain on radar means you won’t need the umbrella for the morning commute, although a couple of stray showers can’t be totally ruled out this afternoon. You may want to pack the umbrella, but rain chances today are not any higher than 20%. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s will also return, so don’t dress too warmly as you’re getting ready this morning.
Wednesday brings a higher rain chance, but those highest chances will be confined to the evening and overnight hours. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely by tomorrow afternoon ahead of the front, with the cold front moving through after midnight into early Thursday. Therefore, another warm day will return as southerly winds send temperatures well into the lower 80s. Severe weather is not likely, but a few thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the front.
The strongest cold front of the season is on the way for Thursday, likely arriving before sunrise Thursday sending a line of showers and thunderstorms through during the overnight hours with lingering rain through the first half of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to drop quickly through the day, starting out in the 60s overnight and dropping into the 50s through the morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals of around 1 inch or less is all that is expected by the time the showers end Thursday afternoon.
The best news is that rain isn’t likely to continue for those trick-or-treaters Halloween night, but you’ll need to dress warmly as temperatures will already be dropping into the upper 40s by sunset with wind chill values in the upper 30s. Low temperatures by Friday morning continue to drop as cold as the upper 30s in parts of Southwest Louisiana. Sunshine returns on Friday, but cooler northerly winds will keep temperatures cool through the day, only reaching the upper 50s by afternoon. A nice stretch of cool and dry weather continues through the upcoming weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through early next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.