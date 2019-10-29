First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings big drop in temperatures

Saturday morning we could see a bit of frost! With winds gone frost could form especially north of the I-10 corridor. Think about those outside pets and plants as temperatures drop into the upper 30s once again. We’ll see a nice warm up during the afternoon with plenty of sun once again. We’ll top out in the mid 60s during the afternoon. Expect much of the same for Sunday with frost possible first thing in the morning before the sun comes out and warms us up into the mid to upper 60s. We also see a bit of clouds cover starting to build as we start the week.