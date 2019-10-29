First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings big drop in temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds stick around through the rest of the afternoon keeping temperatures in the upper 70s for highs this afternoon. We do have a slight chance for a shower to move across southwest Louisiana this evening. We’ve been tracking showers and storms in east Texas all day and those are getting closer to the state line. The rain chances north of I-10 have been bumped up as this system is progressing north/northeast. That small easterly component could lead to northeastern portions of southwest Louisiana seeing a little rain this evening. As this rain moves off into northern Louisiana it leaves those clouds for the area. Clouds sticking around overnight will keep low temperatures warmer bottoming out in the upper 60s.
We’ll start out Wednesday with clouds and those warmer temperatures. We do see enough breaks in the clouds to warm us up into the low 80s by the afternoon. This warm up is enough to give the atmosphere the energy needed to help those storms moving in strength. This is why we still have a low risk for severe weather during the evening hours. All modes of severe weather are possible from heavy downpours, to gusty winds, even hail and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled. We will continue to monitor the situation during the overnight hours. Showers and storms continue overnight into Thursday morning with no true low temperatures occurring.
Thursday we could see a few lingering showers during the morning hours. Cloud cover persists through lunchtime before moving out of the area. This will lead to sunshine and much colder temperatures during the evening hours. Winds will also pick up between 15-25 mph through the evening ushering in that much colder air. Be sure to bundle up for trick-or-treating as temperatures will steadily drop especially after sunset! Also with gusty winds be sure to attach any hats or accessories! With clear skies and gusty winds temperatures will fall into the upper 30s, but thanks to increased winds overnight frost shouldn’t be a problem to start our Friday.
Friday will still see a cold start! Be sure to grab a heavier jacket before heading out the door as temperatures don’t warm much through the afternoon. Even with lots of sunshine we only reach the upper 50s! That means for Friday night football its going to be cold! Winds will die down during the day on Friday and with clear skies temperatures drop quickly. We’ll be in the 40s for football games on Friday night. Be sure to bundle up before heading into the stadium and maybe grab a blanket to keep warm!
Saturday morning we could see a bit of frost! With winds gone frost could form especially north of the I-10 corridor. Think about those outside pets and plants as temperatures drop into the upper 30s once again. We’ll see a nice warm up during the afternoon with plenty of sun once again. We’ll top out in the mid 60s during the afternoon. Expect much of the same for Sunday with frost possible first thing in the morning before the sun comes out and warms us up into the mid to upper 60s. We also see a bit of clouds cover starting to build as we start the week.
