Coach Gilbert looks back on Cowboys strong fourth quarter in SFA win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday was sort of a late-season breakthrough for the Cowboys. They rode a strong fourth quarter to pick up their first road win of the year at SFA and are now winners of two straight for the first time since the midway point of last season.
“We definitely can build off of it. Obviously it goes back to our guys and what we were able to do up front," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert recalled. "That’s where it starts when you get in those situations and you’re able to hold onto the football like that and do those things. We were able to mix and match some guys up front to get those five guys who have done a good job with doing that. It’s something we were able to do again Saturday night and be able to go out and complete the game in the fashion that we did. Definitely something we can build off of going forward.”
After another wild weekend in the Southland, the Pokes currently sit at seventh and will face yet another hungry team this weekend. The Northwestern State Demons will invade The Hole looking to put together back-to-back wins of their own after getting their first win of the season in a thriller against Incarnate Word.
