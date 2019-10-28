Coach Gilbert looks back on Cowboys strong fourth quarter in SFA win

“We definitely can build off of it. Obviously it goes back to our guys and what we were able to do up front," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert recalled. "That’s where it starts when you get in those situations and you’re able to hold onto the football like that and do those things. We were able to mix and match some guys up front to get those five guys who have done a good job with doing that. It’s something we were able to do again Saturday night and be able to go out and complete the game in the fashion that we did. Definitely something we can build off of going forward.”