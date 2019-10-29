Calcasieu Parish Police Jury wants residents to share input on areas of improvement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the second year in a row, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will conduct a citizen survey, aimed at getting your input on the services it provides.
Drainage, water quality, and litter were top concerns for many residents.
As a result of the 2018 survey, the parish was able to introduce plans for new detention ponds to address street flooding as well as its Pick-It-Up Calcasieu Litter Program.
“There were certain aspects that we were pretty confident that the citizens would feel were priorities," said CPPJ Comm. Director Tom Hoefer. "They wanted to make sure that development standards have some sort of uniformity around the parish..and also quality of life was one of the issues that came out that was very important.”
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is asking Calcasieu Parish residents and stakeholders to complete a survey and provide input on the services it provides - with a focus on identifying areas for improvement - as the Police Jury implements the three-year strategic plan it adopted in early 2019.
“I think the most important thing for us to find in this survey is--are we making progress on some of those strategic initiatives that we began based on last year’s survey...,"
Hoefer said last year they were able to get feedback from more than 700 people and that was a good start for its pilot year. However, they hope to expand that reach a second time around.
“We’re already up near 300 survey respondents and we’re pleased with that but we’d like to get into the 700 range again and we think that’s a statistically relevant sample," Hoefer said.
With the number of newcomers to the police jury in 2020, Hoefer said the survey will better help them execute work on behalf of the residents.
“Especially the new jurors that will be seated and we’ll have a lot of them in 2020...to have that information and be able to use that going forward with their plans.”
Interested citizens can complete the survey online at www.cppj.net/citizensurvey and in person at the Parish Government Building, 1015 Pithon St. in Lake Charles. The brief survey includes questions about existing services and areas the Police Jury should focus on over the next several years to support a strong quality-of-life in Calcasieu Parish.
The Police Jury will accept survey responses until Friday, Nov. 15.
A summary of the survey results will be presented at a future Police Jury meeting and posted to www.cppj.net, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website.
