What’s on Calcasieu’s Ballot: Nov. 16 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s runoff election will be held Nov. 16.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3).
Listed is what will be on the ballot in Calcasieu Parish.
For more election news, go to www.kplctv.com/politics/elections/.
To find polling locations, visit geauxvote.com.
STATEWIDE RACES
Governor
· John Bel Edwards (D)
· Eddie Rispone (R)
Secretary of State
· Kyle Ardoin (R)
· Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
CALCASIEU RACES
State Representative - 34th District
· Wilford Carter Sr. (D)
· Kevin D. Guidry (D)
State Representative - 37th District
· Shalon Latour (R)
· Troy D. Romero (R)
Police Juror - District 2
· Calvin Collins (D)
· Mike Smith (D)
Police Juror - District 5
· Brian Abshire (IND)
· Charles Lockett (R)
Police Juror - District 6
· Ron Hayes (R)
· Dennis Scott (R)
Police Juror - District 10
· Randy Armentor (R)
· Tony Stelly (R)
Sales Tax District No. Three -- 1-1/2% S&U Tax - SB - 15 Yrs.
· Shall Sales Tax District No. Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (“District”) levy and collect for 15 years beginning March 1, 2020, 1-1/2% upon sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services defined in La. R.S. 47:301-318 (“Tax”), with net avails of the Tax, after payment of costs of levy and collection, dedicated and used for acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; with avails of the Tax for one entire year upon initial levy estimated at $3,930,000; and to issue bonds, in multiple series, for not exceeding fifteen (15) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate(s) not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, which bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by a pledge and dedication of the Tax; and, simultaneously, upon levy of the Tax, cancel levy and collection of the sales and use tax approved by electors of the District on July 15, 2000, initially levied on October 1, 2000?
Ward Four Fire Protection Dist. No. Four -- 9.760 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to continue, levy, and collect a maintenance tax not to exceed 9.760 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $488,510.12 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining, and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, and paying salaries and fees of firemen, for fire protection within the District, said tax to represent an increase of 1.11 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on May 1, 2010, such increase resulting from reappraisal in 2017?
