What’s on Calcasieu’s Ballot: Nov. 16 election

· Shall Sales Tax District No. Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (“District”) levy and collect for 15 years beginning March 1, 2020, 1-1/2% upon sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services defined in La. R.S. 47:301-318 (“Tax”), with net avails of the Tax, after payment of costs of levy and collection, dedicated and used for acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; with avails of the Tax for one entire year upon initial levy estimated at $3,930,000; and to issue bonds, in multiple series, for not exceeding fifteen (15) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate(s) not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, which bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by a pledge and dedication of the Tax; and, simultaneously, upon levy of the Tax, cancel levy and collection of the sales and use tax approved by electors of the District on July 15, 2000, initially levied on October 1, 2000?