TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Pablo fizzles out in the North Atlantic, no areas of concern this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While Olga is still causing quite a disruption to the normal routine for many in Southeast Louisiana with thousands still without power in the Hammond and New Orleans areas as of Monday morning, the tropical outlook thankfully looks quiet over the week ahead.
In the far northeastern Atlantic, Pablo briefly became a hurricane over the weekend, making landfall over the Azores Islands, but has now weakened to a post-tropical cyclone and should dissipate altogether by Tuesday.
According to Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University, Pablo set a record for the farthest east an Atlantic storm has become a hurricane, forming at 18.3 degrees West longitude. The old record was set by Hurricane Vince in 2005 which formed at 18.9 degrees West. Pablo was the 6th hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season which has now seen 16 named storms.
The outlook this week shows no development in the tropical Atlantic is likely, with the Caribbean and Gulf also remaining quiet over the week ahead.
Hurricane season continues through the end of November, but systems become much fewer and far between over the final stretch of weeks.
