SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 27, 2019.
Gerardo Heriberto Cortez, 28, Sulphur: Domestic Abuse Battery.
Troy Sabbath Cummings, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; switched license plate; operating with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.
Shelley Dionda Stark, 42, Reeves: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Derrick Deon Piggee, 45, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Neal Lloyd Smith, 31, Sulphur: Attempted burglary; attempted resisting an officer; attempted property damage under $500.
Christopher Jamal Cormier, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; theft of a firearm.
Hayden Thomas Ferguson, 27, Westlake: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse; disturbing the peace.
Benjamin Patrick Carter, 28, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
Andrew L Karriem, 36, New Orleans: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed; flight from an officer; reckless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jason Scott Simcox, 39, Lake Charles: Trespassing, theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justin Ryan Sittig, 32, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer with violence; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution.
Jordan Lee Benoit, 29, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; careless operation.
Melissa Marie Miller, 39, Tampa, FL: Production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Rey Donn Montes, 32, Tampa, FL: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Jose Humberto Balderas, 30, Cleveland, TX: Production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.