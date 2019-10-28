St. Louis at Westlake named week nine TDL Game of the Week

The Saints come in at 5-2 and were winners of three straight before falling in a nailbiter to LCCP in week seven. St. Louis followed that up with a dominant performance in week eight in its 42-17 defeat of South Beauregard. The Saints also lean on their ground game to produce offensively as Evan Joubert and J’uan Seymore have carried the load. Through seven games, Joubert has reached the 1000 yard mark and has found the end zone 17 times.