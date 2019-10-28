St. Louis at Westlake named week nine TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - For the first time since 2017, the Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed back to Ram Country. The TDL Game of the Week for week 9 is a huge district matchup between two teams that made our Top Surprise Teams list coming into the season in Westlake and St. Louis. The Rams are the only 4-3A team that is unbeaten in district play.
After an 0-4 start, first-year head coach John Richardson has led the Rams to three consecutive wins, averaging 44 points-per-game in that span. Their dynamic backfield that features Jayden “JJ” Ross and Jasia Simien has been the lifeblood for the offense. In their week eight win over Iowa, the duo combined for 239 yards rushing and four scores.
The Saints come in at 5-2 and were winners of three straight before falling in a nailbiter to LCCP in week seven. St. Louis followed that up with a dominant performance in week eight in its 42-17 defeat of South Beauregard. The Saints also lean on their ground game to produce offensively as Evan Joubert and J’uan Seymore have carried the load. Through seven games, Joubert has reached the 1000 yard mark and has found the end zone 17 times.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
