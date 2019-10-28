$2 Million Powerball ticket sold in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Someone, or maybe even more than one person, is now $2 million dollars richer!
A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Superior Discount at 2355 Metairie Road.
It’s not clear what day the ticket was sold, but the winner matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball.
Usually that would result in a $1 million prize, but this ticket had the added powerplay.
The winner has 180 days to claim the prize and must do so at the Louisiana Lottery Office in Baton Rouge.
The store that sold the ticket will receive a $20,000 bonus.
