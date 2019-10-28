McNeese’s Raborn named SLC and Louisiana Special Teams Player of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese kicker/punter Bailey Raborn has been named this week’s Southland Conference and Louisiana Special Teams Player of the Week which was announced on Monday.
The Southland Conference award is Raborn’s second of the season while the LSWA accolade is his first.
In McNeese’s 33-10 win at Stephen F. Austin this past Saturday, Raborn accounted for nine of the Cowboys’ points by converting both of his field goals (21 and 39 yards) and went 3-for-4 on PAT kicks.
He also averaged 45.8 yards per punt on six kicks and on seven kickoff attempts, recorded five touchbacks with the other two drives starting inside the 25-yard line.
The junior from Lafayette is third on the team with 35 point scored behind 5-of-6 field goals and 20-for-21 in extra point kicks.
Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith garnered the league’s offensive player of the week while Northwestern State linebacker Ja’Quay Pough was named the defensive award winner.
Joining Raborn with state honors were Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith (offense) and NSU’s Pough (defense).
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.