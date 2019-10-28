Livingston sheriff discusses 2014 allegation against Dennis Perkins

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed Monday, Oct. 28 he was told in 2014 about his former deputy, Dennis Perkins, allegedly acting “inappropriately” with a teenage girl.
Ard says the allegation came about when a man came to him to report that he believed his wife was having a possible affair with Perkins and he also believed Perkins had acted inappropriately with a young girl.
Ard says both his office and Louisiana State Police investigated the allegation at the time and found no criminal wrongdoing. Ard says the man reported Perkins was home watching a movie when two young girls climbed into bed with him. All of them were clothed. The sheriff says after WAFB asked him about the child pornography arrest on Oct. 23, he asked Louisiana State Police to interview the man again, and they did.
Ard says “no official complaint” has ever been filed in the case. The sheriff says there was never any allegation by the man of sexual misconduct or molestation of a juvenile. Ard says the man did “not want a formal investigation or to file a formal complaint with our office.”
