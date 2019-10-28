LCPD searching Contraband Bayou in connection with Reidway Street homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is searching Contraband Bayou in connection with an Oct. 24 homicide on Reidway Street, officials confirm.
Cpl. Scott Dougherty, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said the LCPD dive team and support team were conducting the search as part of the continuing investigation into the homicide.
The dive team is working near Kirkman Street.
Shawn Pardon, 34, was found dead at the end of Reidway Street, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.
Brent Joseph Miller, 42, has been arrested. He is being held on a charge of second-degree murder. Bond is set at $300,000.
