James O Hall American Legion Post 19 celebrates centennial

Jennings, La. (KPLC) -
Forty-two signatures were on the Application for Post of American Legion, when it was submitted Sept. 24, 1919. On Oct. 10, 1919, it was officially accepted as the James O Hall American Legion Post 19. This year marked the 100th anniversary since the Post was founded. A veteran volunteer organization, with 112 members on its roster, the Post has had a large history in Jennings.
“Our post is very involved in the community," said Horace Naquin, Post 19 Commander. "We own the hospital here in town, the only one in the United States that’s American Legion owned. We do a lot of things for the community with programs for kids, schools.”
The Jennings American Legion Hospital is the only hospital in the nation that is owned and operated by an American Legion Post. But not just that. For example, the American Legion Post 19 has an Honor Guard, that has conducted military protocols at the funerals of 667 veterans whose funeral services took place in Jeff Davis Parish.
At the centennial celebration held Saturday, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren of the founding members were present.
Charles Williams, grandson of founding member Ward A. Davis, researched for the centennial.
“Serving in two world wars is a pretty large contribution for any citizen and certainly proud of it. Living through it, two different wars is another contribution and he was quite a man,” said Williams.
The Mayor of Jennings also delivered a proclamation to the Post declaring Oct. 10 as the American Legion Post Centennial Day.
