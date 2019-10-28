FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a strong cold front on the way by Halloween

Rain chances go up even higher by Wednesday as the front moves closer to the state. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially by Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday should be even warmer, around 80 by afternoon. With the front expected to move through the state by early Thursday, sending temperatures down steadily through the day. By the time the trick-or-treaters head out Thursday evening, a few areas of light showers and drizzle will continue to be possible, with the heavier rain off to the east by late afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s and possibly even the upper 40s during trick-or-treating, so bundle up as you head out to grab your candy!