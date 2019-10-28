FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a strong cold front on the way by Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast over the week ahead will bring a lot of changes, with the first being a warm-up as we kick off the first half of the week. Temperatures this morning remain nice and cool with today marking the start of the warming trend. High temperatures by this afternoon top out in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. The sun and cloud mix will come with no rain as we begin the week, with temperatures this evening a few degrees milder as winds turn back onshore out of the southeast. Lows by Tuesday morning drop to around 60 degrees.
Tuesday will bring an even warmer day ahead with southeasterly winds through the day sending high temperatures up closer to 80 by the afternoon. A few widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible after the noon hour, so you may want to pack an umbrellas as you head out the door tomorrow.
Rain chances go up even higher by Wednesday as the front moves closer to the state. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially by Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday should be even warmer, around 80 by afternoon. With the front expected to move through the state by early Thursday, sending temperatures down steadily through the day. By the time the trick-or-treaters head out Thursday evening, a few areas of light showers and drizzle will continue to be possible, with the heavier rain off to the east by late afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s and possibly even the upper 40s during trick-or-treating, so bundle up as you head out to grab your candy!
Friday brings the return of sunshine with a rather chilly day of highs in the upper 50s. A nice cool weekend is ahead with lows around 40 at night and afternoon highs in the 60s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
