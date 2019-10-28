First Alert Forecast: Big cool down coming for Halloween

Wednesday we’ll start off warm with temperatures likely near the 70 degree mark ahead of our next cold front poised to move across the area later in the day. This gives the afternoon high a chance to warm up into the low 80s. Priming the atmosphere for a few storms later in the afternoon as a line of storms begins to enter the area. We do have a low chance for severe weather with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. I also can’t rule out the threat for hail and an isolated tornado. All modes of severe weather remain low at this time. The timing on this line begins to move across southwest Louisiana later in the afternoon on Wednesday and into the evening hours. Rain continues overnight into Thursday morning with temperatures steadily dropping through the day on Thursday. No true overnight low is expected to occur.