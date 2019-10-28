First Alert Forecast: Big cool down coming for Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon expect comfortable conditions as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s across southwest Louisiana with a light breeze out of the east. A little bit more moisture is returning meaning that early Tuesday morning we could see a bit of patchy fog as temperatures drop close to the dewpoint overnight. Lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s to start the day. Fog isn’t expected to last long as we’ll start off the day with a decent amount of sunshine.
The rest of Tuesday not looking bad with a few more clouds building during the afternoon as temperatures top out in the upper 70s again. We could see a few spotty afternoon showers, but those are few and far between. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 60s ahead of our next cold front late Wednesday.
Wednesday we’ll start off warm with temperatures likely near the 70 degree mark ahead of our next cold front poised to move across the area later in the day. This gives the afternoon high a chance to warm up into the low 80s. Priming the atmosphere for a few storms later in the afternoon as a line of storms begins to enter the area. We do have a low chance for severe weather with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. I also can’t rule out the threat for hail and an isolated tornado. All modes of severe weather remain low at this time. The timing on this line begins to move across southwest Louisiana later in the afternoon on Wednesday and into the evening hours. Rain continues overnight into Thursday morning with temperatures steadily dropping through the day on Thursday. No true overnight low is expected to occur.
Thursday we’ll start off rainy as showers linger with the passage of a cold front. Showers are forecast to continue through the lunch time hour but gradually clear into the evening. That’s good news for trick-or-treaters as rain is not expected to be a problem! The main issue is going to be the temperatures and wind! A breezy northerly wind is helping to usher in cooler temperatures behind the cold front as temperatures fall into the 40s to start the day on Friday! Be sure to grab the jacket for the kids for evening activities.
Friday you’ll definitely need the jacket or coat to start the day as we start with the low 40s for much of the area, so may even fall into the upper 30s depending on if the wind calms overnight. Nevertheless, a cold start to the day and we’re not going to warm much even with ample sunshine! The sun will help slightly, but highs only top out in the upper 50s! Make plans to have layers prepared as we’ll see a slow warm up through the afternoon.
Much of the same as we head into the weekend! We’ll start both days on the chilly side with temperatures in the low 40s! We’ll see lots of sunshine both days this weekend with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s!
The same story continues into next week, just with more cloud cover. Increased clouds expected for Monday keeping high temperatures a little on the cooler side much like the weekend. We’ll see a gradual warm up into the middle of next week as temperatures reach back into the mid 70s for highs and mid to upper 50s for lows.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.