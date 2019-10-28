Calcasieu Sheriff urges parents to check sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning parents to check the sex offender registry before taking kids out trick-or-treating.
“We do our best to ensure sex offenders live where they tell us, but it is up to our citizens to utilize these online tools to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living,” says Sheriff Mancuso, “It is critical that you “Know Before You Go” this Halloween.”
According to the Department of Justice, around 80% of all addresses have at least one registered sex offender within a mile of them; over half of all sexual assaults occur within a mile from the victim’s home.
You can access the database HERE.
All you have to do is enter your address, or an address in the neighborhood where you will be trick-or-treating, and a map with information on sex offenders in the area will be displayed.
The information provided includes photos of the registered parties, their name, address, and what tier they are registered as.
You can also sign up for free email alerts that will notify you anytime an offender moves into your area. Sheriff Mancuso also wants to assure residents that the CPSO Sex Offender Unit and Warrants Division will be out in the area on Halloween to enforce the restrictions and requirements of those on the sex offender registry.
