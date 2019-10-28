Brees points to “love of the game, and love of his teammates” as motivating factors to get back on the field

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You say rust, what rust? Drew Brees missed five games with a thumb injury, but that didn’t hold him back at all against the Cardinals. Brees absolutely torched Arizona, finishing the game going 34-of-43 passing, 328 yards, with three touchdown passes.
Brees beat estimates of how long he would be out, so some in Who-Dat Nation questioned why should No. 9 rush back. The veteran QB had a simple answer.
“I love the game. I love my teammates. As soon as I could grip it and rip it, I wanted to be out there with my teammates," Brees said.
Coach Payton added that Brees looked “fabulous all week in practice.”
Brees is in Year 19 in the NFL, so he’s been around for a few games, but that didn’t stop him from having a little nervous energy before kickoff.
“I definitely had some butterflies a little more than usual. As gametime approached it turned into gratitude. Just grateful for the opportunity to get out there again.”
