Louisiana’s first ever Little League World Series champions honored at LSU match against Auburn
The Eastbank All-Stars were honored at LSU's match against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 26. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Foster | October 26, 2019 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s first-ever Little League World Series-winning team, the Eastbank All-Stars were honored at LSU’s Saturday, Oct. 26 match against Auburn.

During a pause in the game, the team was ushered onto Death Valley’s field where they were met with cheers and applause from the thousands of fans in attendance.

The Eastbank team fought through the losers’ bracket after dropping its opening game to Hawaii, winning six games in eight days, capped by becoming the first team from Louisiana to win the Little League World Series, shutting out Curacao 8-0.

The team kept busy after their win.

Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted the Eastbank All-Stars at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion in September.

The Eastbank All-Stars from River Ridge, La. were treated to a celebration Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who represents Louisiana’s first congressional district, also called President Trump to host the team for a victory celebration.

President Trump made good on that promise in early October.

President Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Little League Baseball World Championship Team Louisiana’s Eastbank Little League Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Source: (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead))
In a tweet U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise wrote "The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with [President Trump] after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at [The White House]! What an amazing day! I'm so proud of this team!" (Source: Steve Scalise)

