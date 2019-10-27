FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear start on Monday with rain by Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer Sunday afternoon for Southwest Louisiana compared to Saturday afternoon as we have seen sunshine with just a few clouds around during the afternoon. Temperatures have warmed nicely as we have warmed into the lower 70’s. A few clouds have tried to work their way in from the east, but no rain will come with these and we will cool down into the middle and upper 50’s as we go into the overnight hours.
Waking up on your Monday morning a few clouds may be around, but it will be mostly sunny and cool with the temperatures in the upper 50’s so you may want to take a light jacket as you head out. Temperatures will warm up nicely though as sunshine is the story again for your Monday as temperatures climbed into the middle 70’s. Once again, no rain in the forecast for the start of your work week, but things begin to change as we head into Tuesday.
As you wake up on your Tuesday morning temperatures will be a little milder as we see a return in southerly winds helping to increase moisture as well as provide for a few more clouds. Tuesday will be another warm day as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 70’s, but as we head into the afternoon hours a few isolated showers and storms may be mixed in as we see the high pressure moves off to the east and our next cold front making its way closer. Lows Tuesday night will be mild as we see temperatures around 70.
Wednesday will feature highs approaching 80, but with more widespread rain beginning to approach the area as the cold front continues to inch closer from the west. Showers will be around for the afternoon hours and a few may linger into the overnight hours. As we head into Halloween the latest model guidance suggest that the rain will be around through the morning hours with clearing as we head into the late evening hours which could impact your trick or treat plans. This is still several days out, and model guidance will be able to get a better handle on the exact timing as we get closer. After the front passes cooler air settles in for the weekend with fall like weather.
