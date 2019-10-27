FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear start on Monday with rain by Tuesday

Wednesday will feature highs approaching 80, but with more widespread rain beginning to approach the area as the cold front continues to inch closer from the west. Showers will be around for the afternoon hours and a few may linger into the overnight hours. As we head into Halloween the latest model guidance suggest that the rain will be around through the morning hours with clearing as we head into the late evening hours which could impact your trick or treat plans. This is still several days out, and model guidance will be able to get a better handle on the exact timing as we get closer. After the front passes cooler air settles in for the weekend with fall like weather.