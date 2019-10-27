Drew Brees slated to return as the Saints take on the Cardinals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a five week absence due to a torn ligament in his right thumb on Sept. 18, 2019 Drew Brees is scheduled to return to the field today just in time to help the Saints take on the Cardinals in New Orleans.
The Saints do have a bye week after this game so there is a chance coach Sean Payton will choose to keep Brees out of the game in order to give him two more weeks to heal. But at this time Payton’s plan seems to be getting Brees on the field against Arizona.
In his absence Teddy Bridgewater has held the Saints together with a impressive defense and offense managing to give the saints the second-best record in the NFC this season behind the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.
On the opposite side the Cardinals managed to put down the New York Giants 27 - 21 on the road last Sunday. They’ll be looking for their first four-game winning streak since 2015 where they ended their season 13 - 3.
Arizona running back Chase Edmonds may give the Saints a run for their money today after having the best game of his career last week. Edmonds made three touchdowns and had 127 rushing yards after being put in due to David Johnson’s injury early in the game.
That said, New Orleans is the clear favorite to win today even without their versatile running back Alvin Kamara who is out with an ankle injury. Replacing Kamara is Latavius Murray who managed two touchdowns and 119 rushing yards last week against the Bears.
Kickoff for the game is at noon.
