Brees returns to lead Saints to rout over Cardinals

The Saints thought they had added to their lead when Brees connected with tight end Dan Arnold for a touchdown at the end of the half but the play was nullified by a penalty against New Orleans and the half was over with the score remaining 10-6. After the Saints defense held again to start the second half, Brees made a costly error and was picked off by former LSU great, Patrick Peterson. Arizona went for it on fourth and one but got stuffed by the New Orleans defense to give the ball back to Brees and the offense at the Arizona 30. Five plays later Brees tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Murray to extend the lead to 17-6 with 5:25 left in the third. The Cardinals then kicked a 50-yard field goal to make it 17-9. At the end of the third quarter, former LSU center Will Clapp limped off the field. He went into the tent but returned to the field of play.