TDL Week 8: Friday night football
October 25, 2019 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 7:09 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re in week 8 of the High School football season. Due to weather tonight a number of games were moved to Thursday night but we still have four games scheduled for tonight. Grand Lake at Gueydan has been postponed to 5 p.m. Saturday.

TONIGHT’S GAMES:

  • Barbe @ Sulphur
  • LaGrange @ Rayne
  • Bolton @ Leesville
  • North Vermilion @ Washington-Marion
  • Grand Lake @ Gueydan

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:

  • Acadiana 82, Sam Houston 41
  • DeRidder 44, Peabody 18
  • Westlake 42, Iowa 27
  • Lake Charles College Prep 45, Jennings 35
  • St. Louis 42, South Beauregard 17
  • Iota 49, Pine Prairie 14
  • Lake Arthur 24, Welsh 13
  • Rosepine 28, Pickering 20
  • Kinder 58, DeQuincy 21
  • Vinton 38, Oakdale 34
  • Basile 49, Merryville 33
  • Hamilton Christian 39, Elton 14
  • Oberlin 40, East Beauregard 22

