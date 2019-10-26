TDL Week 8: Friday night football

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re in week 8 of the High School football season. Due to weather tonight a number of games were moved to Thursday night but we still have four games scheduled for tonight. Grand Lake at Gueydan has been postponed to 5 p.m. Saturday.
TONIGHT’S GAMES:
- Barbe @ Sulphur
- LaGrange @ Rayne
- Bolton @ Leesville
- North Vermilion @ Washington-Marion
- Grand Lake @ Gueydan
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:
- Acadiana 82, Sam Houston 41
- DeRidder 44, Peabody 18
- Westlake 42, Iowa 27
- Lake Charles College Prep 45, Jennings 35
- St. Louis 42, South Beauregard 17
- Iota 49, Pine Prairie 14
- Lake Arthur 24, Welsh 13
- Rosepine 28, Pickering 20
- Kinder 58, DeQuincy 21
- Vinton 38, Oakdale 34
- Basile 49, Merryville 33
- Hamilton Christian 39, Elton 14
- Oberlin 40, East Beauregard 22
