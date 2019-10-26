Suspect in Sulphur Rouses robbery facing additional charges in St. Martin Parish

SULPHUR/ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The suspect in the robbery of Rouses in Sulphur is facing additional charges Friday after being identified as a suspect in a robbery in St. Martin Parish, according to Jason Gully with the Sulphur Police Department.
Jeremy Moll is facing false imprisonment, armed robbery, and aggravated assault charges in connection with the Sulphur robbery. He will now be facing robbery charges for robbing a Dollar General store in St. Martin Parish on Oct. 7, 2019.
Sulphur Police say they were dispatched to Rouses on Carlyss Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a robbery that happened around 11:50 p.m.
The suspect took over $4,000 in cash and $500 worth of stamps and left, according to authorities.
During the investigation, detectives say they learned Moll had just been released from jail and was on probation for similar charges.
Moll was apprehended by the Woodworth Police Department after they pulled him over for a traffic violation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.