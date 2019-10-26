Police Jury asking for input on services it provides

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is asking Calcasieu residents to provide input on the services it provides.
The police jury says it wants to identify areas for improvement as the Police Jury implements the three-year strategic plan it adopted in early 2019.
The survey can be completed online at www.cppj.net/citizensurvey. It can also be completed in person at The Parish Government Building at 1015 Pithon Street in Lake Charles.
The Police Jury is accepting survey responses until Nov. 15.
“It’s important for us to engage with the public,” said Police Jury President Shelly Mayo. “This survey is a way to hear from our citizens on topics that concern them and measure how we are meeting their needs.”
“Earlier this year, our Police Jury set priorities and adopted multi-year goals that were directly informed by the hundreds of citizens who participated in our parishwide strategic planning process,” said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam. “This survey is designed to help our departments continue providing the services that citizens need, as efficiently and effectively as possible, while empowering our new Police Jury with critical information that helps them serve and represent their constituents.”
For more information about the survey, visit www.cppj.net/citizensurvey or call the Parish Communications & Media Department at 337-721-3570.
