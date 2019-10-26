No. 2 LSU remains unbeaten by edging No. 9 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The defense of No. 9 Auburn was the toughest challenge yet but it still didn’t have quite enough to stop Joe Burrow and No. 2 LSU.
The Bayou Bengals came away with a 23-20 win over those other Tigers.
Burrow was 32-of-42 for 321 yards and one touchdown. He did throw one interception but also ran for a score. He now has thrown 30 touchdowns this season and has accounted for 31.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. caught the scoring toss from Burrow. It was his first game back since suffering an injury against Vanderbilt. Ja’Marr Chase snagged eight balls for 123 yards. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 60 yards.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 136 yards on 26 carries and reached pay dirt once. He also caught seven passes for another 51 yards.
Derek Stingley Jr. had an interception in the first half. He now has picked off a pass in four of the last five games. He went out of the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. All-American safety Grant Delpit also suffered an injury.
