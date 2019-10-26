National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday at locations across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinets.
Saturday, October 26, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and local law enforcement is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency to take the community’s unused prescription drugs.
“They’ll have a tent or booth set up, people don’t even need to get out of the car if they don’t want to," said Capt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. “Just get in line and drive.”
Lake Charles police will be set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Westlake Police Department will be at 2405 Guilllory St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and DeRidder Police will be at Walmart, at 1125 N. Pine St.
For the first time, the DEA will now accept vaping devices without batteries.
“Because of everything we’ve been seeing, they feel like this would be a good time for the public to get rid of vaping materials in their home," Kirkum said.
As of this week, the CDC said they’ve seen 1,604 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use or vaping — and 34 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states.
At the last drug take-back event, Kirkum said they collected several pounds of pills.
“Earlier this year, in April, we took in 45 pounds of pills," he said. “Nationwide — over the last 14 events— they’ve taken over nine million pounds of pills in."
Kirkum said these events can prevent these drugs and devices from getting into the wrong hands — and prevents them from being disposed of improperly.
“We’ve found in the past that once you have old medication in your home, it can easily be obtainable by other family members, people can take them by mistake," Kirkum said. "Sometimes, people break into other people’s homes just to find prescription medication so they can go out and sell them. The old ways of disposing them by putting them in the trash can or flushing them down the toilet, they’ve found can cause contamination issues.”
Once these drugs and devices are collected, they’ll be handed over to the DEA, Kirkum said.
