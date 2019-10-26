McNeese picks up first road win of the season after downing SFA, 33-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Saturday, the Pokes picked up their first road win of the season after defeating SFA, 33-10.
The Lumberjacks took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but then the Cowboys would see the scoreboard following after a made field goal by Bailey Raborn from 20 yards out, cutting SFA’s lead 7-3.
McNeese went onto take the lead for the first time in the second quarter after putting together a 2:40 scoring drive resulting in a Cody Orgeron three-yard touchdown pass to Cyron Sutton making it a 10-7 ball game.
Raborn would hit another field goal in the third quarter (39-yards) to put McNeese up 13-7, but the Lumberjacks would respond with a FG of their own bringing the game back within three.
The Cowboys would put their foot on the gas pedal in the fourth quarter after quarterback Cody Orgeron broke free 30 yards for the score giving McNeese a 10-point lead.
The Pokes turned it on in the fourth quarter scoring two more touchdowns. First, in the beginning of the fourth, Cody Orgeron broke free for a 30-yard touchdown score making it, 26-10.
Then, at the end of the fourth, Justin Pratt took it 21-yards for his first TD of the game. That TD put the nail in the coffin.
The Pokes defense held SFA to just a single field goal in the second half. McNeese advances to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in the SLC.
