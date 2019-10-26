FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool Saturday filled with clouds, but a beautiful Sunday ahead

Tuesday we could see some showers and storms begin to increase as we head into the afternoon hours with temperatures warming into the upper 70’s once more with a few more clouds around throughout the day. As we move into Wednesday and Thursday the forecast becomes a little trickier as models have some disagreement on the timing and amount of rain that is associated with the next cold front. For now, I have included rain for both Wednesday and Thursday as the front looks to be slow moving with the latest model guidance. We will continue to track the system as is moves closer and the models get a better handling on the arrival of the front.