FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool Saturday filled with clouds, but a beautiful Sunday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday has been filled with clouds and some late day sunshine, but temperatures have remained cool all day. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with a chilly wind out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. Clouds have begun to break as we have gone through the afternoon but has stuck around helping to keep temperatures low. As we continue through the late afternoon and evening clouds will continue to break and give way to mostly clear skies allowing for a chilly night. Lows will drop back into the lower 50’s for areas along the I-10 corridor and as you move north a few upper 40’s can’t be ruled out.
As we move into your Sunday, we will see an increase in the sunshine allowing for temperatures to rise into the middle 70’s for the afternoon. If you are heading out early in the day you may want to take a light jacket as temperatures will be chilly to start out. It will be a wonderful afternoon though to get out and enjoy as it will be the best day out of the weekend by far. Temperatures will begin to drop as we go into the overnight hours with the lows as you wake up on Monday morning the middle to upper 50’s.
The start of the work week looks to be nice as we start out with sunshine and a few clouds on your Monday with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 70’s. You may also notice that the humidity will be increasing as well as we begin to see southerly winds enter the area once again. Lows Monday night will drop back to near 60 as humidity levels help to hold temperatures a little warmer.
Tuesday we could see some showers and storms begin to increase as we head into the afternoon hours with temperatures warming into the upper 70’s once more with a few more clouds around throughout the day. As we move into Wednesday and Thursday the forecast becomes a little trickier as models have some disagreement on the timing and amount of rain that is associated with the next cold front. For now, I have included rain for both Wednesday and Thursday as the front looks to be slow moving with the latest model guidance. We will continue to track the system as is moves closer and the models get a better handling on the arrival of the front.
