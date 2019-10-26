Doncic’s triple-double lifts Mavericks over Pelicans 123-116

Pelicans: Reserve guard Frank Jackson scored 10 points in just 14:47. ... New Orleans finished 15 of 41 from 3-point range, with Ball missing nine of 12 and Hart missing four of five. ... Coach Alvin Gentry rotated 11 players into the game and 10 of them played at least 14 minutes. In New Orleans' opener at Toronto, 12 players got in the game, each playing at least 13 minutes. ... Top draft pick Zion Williamson, coming off arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee, was on the court for introductions in street clothes, using a crutch.