Cameron LNG celebrates operations with dedication ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thursday, Cameron LNG celebrated its operations by dedicating its facility in Hackberry.
Cameron LNG and its partners: Sempra, Total, NYK, Mitsui and Mitsubishi came together to celebrate the company’s success.
“As you all may know, Japan produces almost no LNG by ourselves. Fortunately, the rich energy of our allies- the United States of America, the single ally to Japan, gave great peace of mind. The Cameron LNG project, a giant project between Japan and US companies, will provide energy, deepen our economic ties and further stabilize our energy trade," Shinsuke Sugiyama, Japan’s ambassador to the United States, said.
The first LNG train began operations this August, and CEO of Cameron LNG Farhad Ahrabi said two other trains will be up and running soon.
“The second train is well and truly in its commissioning phase. It will start producing LNG very early in the new year and the third train is coming to the end of its construction and commissioning will start early next year — with LNG production in Q2. So, we are rocking and rolling," Ahrabi said.
Governor John Bel Edwards was at the ceremony and said the project has created a number of jobs.
“This project has seen more than 11000 construction workers applying their trades in order to complete this massive project. We will see hundreds of direct employees and contractors working here permanently with salaries averaging 80,000 per year," Edwards said.
When the two additional trains come online, Cameron LNG will be able to export 1.7 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas every other day.
