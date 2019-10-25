14-year-old arrested for threat against DeRidder High

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A 14-year-old male student at DeRidder High School is accused of threatening to shoot a teacher and to shoot other students if they told anyone about the threat, DeRidder officials said.
The DeRidder Police Department School Resource Officer was contacted by Beauregard Parish School officials today about the alleged threats, according to Sgt. Darren Hall, with the DeRidder Police Department. Detectives did not find any weapons.
The student has been arrested on a charge of terrorizing and will be held in a juvenile detention facility pending a court hearing, Hall said.
The student has also been suspended, pending further action.
