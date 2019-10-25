TROPICAL UPDATE: Disturbance in the Gulf could be upgraded later today

GULF OF MEXICO (KPLC) - An area of low pressure located in the western Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of development today, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The low pressure lacks true tropical characteristics, as it’s attached to a cold front and influenced by upper level winds that will be the main driver in pushing the low away from Southwest Louisiana by tonight and Saturday. Regardless, the Air Force Reserve hurricane hunters could possibly fly out and further investigate this area later today if necessary.
The disturbance is being referred to as Invest 97 and if upgraded could briefly become named Olga before pushing closer to the south-central coastline of Louisiana by tonight. Impacts to our area will be the same regardless, with the rain in the forecast for today that’s already falling over Southwest Louisiana.
The approach of the cold front by early evening will bring the back edge of the steadier rain through Southwest Louisiana before midnight, with showers tapering off early Saturday morning. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler tomorrow, starting off in the middle 50s and only warming up into the lower to middle 60s on Saturday thanks to thick clouds.
This area in the Gulf will continue to be monitored, but poses no real threat to Southwest Louisiana.
